Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1800 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, 1800 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The second suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, 32 year-old Martina Morris, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.