Galleon Embedded Computing Releases New White Paper - NGVA

Galleon Embedded Computing

XSR Video Recorder

XSR Video Recorder in the palm of your hand

XSR Video Recorder Connector side

XSR Video Recorder Connector side

Galleon Embedded Computing has released a new white paper; NGVA Data Model and OpenDDS – A Practical example on how to use NGVA and OpenDDS.

This White Paper depicts a practical example of how to make use of the NGVA Data Model and OpenDDS in a sub-system in a military ground vehicle.”
— Øystein Smith, Software Engineer
KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The white paper outlines how to use the NGVA Data Model in OpenDDS and provides a practical example how it can be used to control the Galleon Video Recorder.

The comprehensive topics covered by the study range from conversion of the IDL files provided by the NGVA Data Model to C++ code, building OpenDDS, and creating applications to control the Galleon Video Recorder using OpenDDS.

“There are few, if any, existing online resources covering DDS and the NGVA Data Model. This White Paper depicts a practical example of how to make use of the NGVA Data Model and OpenDDS in a sub-system in a military ground vehicle.” Says author and software engineer Øystein Smith. “In this example the NGVA Data Model and OpenDDS will be used to control the Galleon Video Recorder. More specifically to start a video recording and start/stop a video stream.”

This study was written with software developers in mind, however, the concepts covered herein should be straightforward for those without a background in software development.

You can read and download the White Paper from the Galleon Embedded Computing website; www.galleonec.com/white-papers/ngva

Galleon Embedded Computing is a globally positioned world-class leader in the development of high performance, high quality storage solutions and small rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon's offerings range from commercial-grade products for benign environments to ruggedized conduction-cooled products deployed in severe environments. With physical locations in Europe as well as North America, Galleon Embedded Computing's competitive advantage is empowered by its global reach, extensive network of relationships, and uncompromised product quality.

If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:

North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com

Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com

Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
