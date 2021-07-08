Are your Children staying Safe in the Internet?

The younger children are, the more likely technical protection or monitoring measures will take effect and make sense. As children get older, they often circumvent these. ”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software.

Five vendors submitted their products for certification in 2021, of which only one - Kaspersky - reached the requirements.

In order to be certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic websites, have zero false alarms on child-friendly websites, and have no severe unresolved bugs (or design flaws) discovered during the review. A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives: "The younger children are, the more likely technical protection or monitoring measures will take effect and make sense. As children get older, they often circumvent these. They can also use their friends' devices to access content that may be prohibited at home. It also happens that children come into contact with inappropriate content on parental devices themselves."

Parental Control Certification Test 2021 - AV-Comparatives - Report

Are your Children staying Safe in the Internet?

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

