Are your Children staying Safe in the Internet?
AV-Comparatives Parental Control Certification 2021
5 Parental Control Software Packages Tested - Only 1 passed the test
The younger children are, the more likely technical protection or monitoring measures will take effect and make sense. As children get older, they often circumvent these. ”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives provides certification for parental control software.
Five vendors submitted their products for certification in 2021, of which only one - Kaspersky - reached the requirements.
In order to be certified, a product must block at least 98% of pornographic websites, have zero false alarms on child-friendly websites, and have no severe unresolved bugs (or design flaws) discovered during the review. A certification is valid for one year and vendors can apply for certification once a year.
Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives: "The younger children are, the more likely technical protection or monitoring measures will take effect and make sense. As children get older, they often circumvent these. They can also use their friends' devices to access content that may be prohibited at home. It also happens that children come into contact with inappropriate content on parental devices themselves."
Parental Control Certification Test 2021 - AV-Comparatives - Report
