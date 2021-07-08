myCobot Pro is an innovative robot for commercial applications
The myCobot Pro is a Commercial six-axis robot. The robotic arm has a payload of 1kg and a working radius of 320mm. It’s compact, powerful.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Robotics is well known for its line of innovative products that help enhance manufacturing, assembly, education, and more. Of particular interest is its unique myCobot robotic arm, which has proven to be very popular especially in the maker community. The arm itself has seen a number of exciting iterations, including the recent myCobot Pi, which incorporated the use of Raspberry Pi.
The company’s latest robotic arm is the myCobot Pro, a larger version of the compact arm that is designed for commercial applications.
Introducing myCobot Pro
The myCobot Pro is a Commercial six-axis robot. To really do it justice, check out the video of it here. The robotic arm has a payload of 1kg and a working radius of 320mm. It’s compact, powerful, simple to operate and while it weighs more than its predecessors - it’s still lightweight - weighing just 3kg.
The robotic arm provides usability, security, and is economically sound. Compared to other options, it’s a super cost-effective choice for automated production. It has quick deployment on the production line and enables human-robot collaboration (the future has arrived). It’s safe and effective, increases efficiency for businesses, and is cost-effective,
As an extra production arm
It’s clear that the myCobot Pro is simply put - super cool. But who is it for?
It can be used for commercial scenarios including production, manufacturing, and assembly. For some more creative ideas check out the following videos: to make coffee, to make cocktails, or to help a photographer work.
It can be used for scientific research, educational purposes, and medical purposes. A couple of other unique examples include: using it as a smart barista to expand a coffee business, to help in a photographic studio for more accurate and stable precision work, to produce efficient line work, and to help print out photos continuously - for the perfect combination of artistic creation and robotics. It can also work as an assistant in a workshop for human and robot collaboration and infinite creativity. The company and all-in-one design also make it a great fit for automated guided vehicle solutions.
The myCobot Pro has received positive feedback from customers who include Global 500 companies, universities, and institutions like the University of Melbourne, Stanford University, Kagoshima University, Johnson Electric, and Valeo.
Technical performance
So how does it all work? The myCobot Pro is equipped with two display screens supporting M5STACK Ecological Application, to effectively expand collaborative application space. Coupled with Brushless DC Industrial Motor, it can achieve ±0.3mm repeated positioning accuracy
It’s open resource and easy to operate. And while it supports various development environments such as ROS, moveIt, and RoboFlow developed by Elephant Robotics, operators with no programming experience can quickly use the robot by the free move and UIFlow visual programming
It provides economical and high-cost performance. With a standard eight-hour workday, myCobot Pro is a perfect choice for high-repetitive, standard assembly line work. As a cost-effective 6-axis commercial robot arm, it is suitable for businesses that require both low cost and high performance to cut down cost and boost efficiency.
It has an integrated modular design. The compact design allows it to make full use of the production space and perfectly blend into the production environment and based on the efficient and exact collision detection algorithm, myCobot pro can work safely with people.
Like all of the products in the myCobot line, myCobot Pro works with Elephant Robotics’ myStudio, a one-stop platform for all of the robots from Elephant Robotics including myCobot and myCobot Pro. The platform updates firmware provides video tutorials on how to use the robot and provides maintenance and repair info (ex. Tutorials, Q&A, etc.). Users can also buy a number of accessories targeted at robotic collaboration applications.
“With the myCobot Pro, we are happy to enable customers to create more efficiently on a larger scale than ever before,” said Elephant Robotics Founder Joey Song. “We hope people use our latest robotic arm to create and enhance their businesses and maker work.”
