The Death Care Services Industry Sees An Increase In Demand For Green Burials

Death Care Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Death Care Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death care services companies are increasingly offering green burials to cater to the increasing demand from customers. In green burials, the body is not cremated and there is no application of chemicals, instead the body is placed in a biodegradable coffin or shroud and interred without a concrete burial vault. The aim is to complete decomposition of the body and its natural return to the soil. The trend is gaining popularity because it is simple, cost effective, eliminates hazardous chemicals, promotes environmental sustainability, and has a spiritual significance. In a 2018 survey from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) it was revealed that about 72% of cemeteries were reporting an increased demand for green burials.

The major players covered in the global death care services industry are Service Corporation International (SCI), Nirvana Asia Ltd, Fu Shou Yuan International Group.

Read More On The Global Death Care Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/death-care-services-market

The global death care services market size is expected to grow from $103.93 billion in 2020 to $109.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $147.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global death care services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 27% of the global death care services market. Africa has the smallest death care services market share.

The global death care services market is segmented by type into funeral homes and funeral services, cemeteries and crematories, by arrangement into at-need arrangement, pre-need arrangement, and by mode into online, offline.

Death Care Services Market - By Type (Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories), By Arrangement (At-Need Arrangement, Pre-Need Arrangement), By Mode (Offline, Online) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides death care services global market overview, forecast death care services global market size and growth for the whole market, death care services global market segments, and geographies, death care services global market trends, death care services global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Death Care Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4059&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/religious-organizations-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

