Top 10 Beaches of the Canary Islands
Boasting thousands of kilometres of coastline and year-round good weather, the Canary Islands is home to hundreds of incredible beaches.CANARY ISLANDS, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canary Islands are known as “las afortunadas”, meaning “the lucky ones” in Spanish, and it’s easy to see why. Boasting thousands of kilometres of coastline and year-round good weather, the archipelago is home to hundreds of incredible beaches that attract tourists from all corners of the world.
1. Playa de El Golfo, Lanzarote
Located on the south-west coast of Lanzarote, Playa de El Golfo is known for its intense green lagoon, Lago Verde, starkly contrasting the beach’s black lava pebbles. The cliffs behind the lagoon are equally dramatic, having been wind eroded into fantastic shapes over the centuries. This unique natural feature of Lanzarote is a photographer’s delight and belongs to a protected area.
2. Playas en las Dunas de Corralejo, Fuerteventura
Visiting Fuerteventura? Enjoy the nine kilometres of divine beaches bordered by the Corralejo Dunes, the largest dunes in the Canary Islands. Here, the turquoise waters meet fine white sands to form the most perfect beaches in the Canary Islands, boasting incredible views of the islands of Los Lobos and Lanzarote.
3. Playa del Inglés, Valle del Gran Rey, La Gomera
Since the 1970’s, Playa del Inglés in La Gomera has been a legendary ‘hippy’ and alternative destination. Unlike other more remote and naturist beaches in the archipelago, Playa del Inglés is close to restaurants, bars, entertainment and is just a short walk to the volcanic sand beach, the perfect place to relax and take in the views of the mountains and the endless ocean.
4. Cala de Tacorón, El Hierro
El Hierro is a quiet paradise that captivates visitors with its exquisite landscapes, pristine waters of its marine reserve and the calm lifestyle of its almost 11,000 inhabitants. Despite its small size, the cove of Tacorón in the south of the island is a real gem and welcomes visitors year-round to enjoy the most peaceful Atlantic waters in the entire region. This unspoilt destination with soft, multi-coloured sands that is perfect for a relaxing swim.
5. Playa de Nogales, La Palma
Nogales Beach is one of the best beaches in La Palma and illustrates perfectly what this beautiful island has to offer: mountains, trails, lava, ocean and lush green landscapes.
Located in the northern town of Puntallana, the black volcanic sand, with shades of blue and grey, its spectacular cliffs and the mighty Atlantic have put Nogales Beach on the map, not only for surfers and naturists but also for lovers of privacy, beautiful views and nature trails.
6. Playa de Papagayo, Lanzarote
Papagayo, located in the south of Lanzarote, is one of the most popular beaches on the island. This small cove of white sand is famous for its crystal clear, emerald green water which remains still all day long just like in a swimming pool. Papagayo is the perfect location to enjoy snorkelling, swimming or to simply take in the natural beauty of the area.
7. Playa de el Médano, Tenerife
The south of Tenerife is home to one of the local residents' favourite beaches: El Médano. This beach of golden sand, shallow waters and moderate waves and all the necessary services an urban beach requires.
Over time the centre of El Médano has become an important second home base for many islanders and is a hugely popular spot for wind and kitesurfing due to constant winds, giving the town a great buzz in the evening after a day spent on the beach.
8. Playa de las Conchas, La Graciosa
La Graciosa, next to Lanzarote, is the least populated of the Canary Islands, waiting to be discovered! Located on the north west of La Graciosa lies a real treasure, Las Conchas. This pale sandy beach is home to an ever-changing blue ocean – you won’t be disappointed.
9. Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria
Maspalomas Beach, South Gran Canaria, is bordered by the Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve and Maspalomas resort. With calm seas and three kilometres of golden sand, a wide range of hotels and apartments available nearby, Maspalomas is an ideal family holiday destination and the perfect place to spend days in the sunshine. For a romantic experience head to the dunes in the evening and watch the sun set behind Maspalomas lighthouse.
10. Playa de Benijo, Tenerife
The solitude and serenity of Benijo Beach and its location in an area of great beauty makes it the perfect alternative beach experience in Tenerife. Located in Anaga Rural Park in the north-east of the island, Benijo is found at the end of a road that winds through a laurisilva forest and boasts spectacular views over the Atlantic, like gold at the end of a rainbow.
IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zh8owtqll5tsbzz/AABwjo6Bngp_k-Gg0cF_mTYwa?dl=0
For more information please visit www.hellocanaryislands.com
ENDS
For more information on the Canary Islands please contact Niamh Waters niamh@travelmedia.ie
Michael Collins
TravelMedia.ie TTR
+353 86 858 3585
email us here