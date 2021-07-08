H.E. Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi Minister of Mines receives WTIA Delegation to discuss their foray into DR Congo Mining

The Minister of Mines, Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, received this Tuesday, June 6, 2021 at her office, a delegation from the South Korean consortium WTIA.

We are very happy to be received by the Minister of Mines, Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi whom we shared our mining development & development plans, we are in touch with DRC Government since 2018”
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA
GUNBE, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minister of Mines, Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, received in audience, this Tuesday, June 6, 2021 at her office, an executive delegation from the South Korean, The WTIA Consortium

Led by its Chairman Keun-Young Kim, the consortium has set's its focus for major development projects, particularly in the mining sector, setting up a new technologically advanced Smelting Refinery Plant and also addressing the much deprived Energy sector which sets back major industry locally.

“We are very happy to be received by the Minister of Mines, Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi with whom we spoke about mining development and development projects. We've been in contact with the DRC government for three years, ”he explained.

Note that it is since October 2019 that the South Korean consortium has been supporting investment projects in the DRC.

”We bring projects on energy, access to the internet. Soon, we will be in Lualaba where we will work in different sites, we decided at this stage to report to Madam Minister. In Lualaba, we will go for investigations with a view to setting up a large capacity mineral processing plant. This factory will be advantageous for the country in terms of revenues, taxes and employment at both national and provincial levels. And our factory will integrate environmental standards… ”declared, Keun-Young Kim at the end of this hearing.

Concerned and above all rigorous in order to meet the challenge in her sector, the boss of Mines, Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi insists on the factor of integrating energy.

”As you know, today the minerals of the DRC are exported raw, much more energy deficit. And therefore, the project that we are bringing with our consortium partner is a solution to this problem, ”he concludes.

WTIA and Democratic Republic of The Congo

H.E. Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi Minister of Mines receives WTIA Delegation to discuss their foray into DR Congo Mining

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

