Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second and Third Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts announced an arrest has been made in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.
Second District
- Burglary Two: On Sunday, August 11, 2019, at approximately 8:32 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect destroyed property then fled the scene. CCN: 19-141-531
Third District
- Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at approximately 7:28 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1700 block of V Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-012-847
- Burglary Two: On Saturday, December 8, 2018, at approximately 11:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the Unit block of Seaton Place, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 18-208-858
- Burglary Two: On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at approximately 10:36 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 19-143-239
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 25 year-old Antoine Dominique Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
