Insights Expert Lori Hamilton shares business intentions and resource guide

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions, Delivering the Unexpected, Uncovering Secrets and Bringing Insights to Light

Be inspired by ideas for the rest of the new year

Take care of yourself like you take care of your work.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Hamilton is an entrepreneur. In addition to wanting to spread positivity through comedy, she also aims to help other entrepreneurs grow in a healthy way. With this goal in mind, in early 2021 she released a resource to help other leaders develop strategies for higher quality business practices and deeper individual growth. Lori’s intentions and resources checklist guide you to consider which things and practices in both your business and personal life add or detract value. Do things like staff meetings benefit your team? Are they just check-ins or can you, as a leader, be doing more to add value to them? Are you continuously adding things to your “to-do” list just to feel productive? Are you trying to be a perfectionist? Are you spending too much time with people who only drain your energy and don’t add value to your life?“Take care of yourself like you take care of your work,” says Hamilton. She follows these insightful questions with suggestions for intentions to set for your personal life that will help you grow and take better care of yourself and your company. She suggests setting routines for yourself that focus on things that make you feel calm and focused. Also, trying to look at your current work position through the eyes of a beginner to remind you what excites you about it and what experiences and connections you want to gain from it.At the end of her guide, she offers a list of resources for a fresh start. You can check the rest of it out at her business website, prosperityproductionsinc.com About Lori: As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won dozens of awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University. Lori speaks three languages semi-fluently, can do 32+ accents, and knows how to caramelize sugar with a blow torch. And, if you ask nicely, she’ll make her face look like a Pez dispenser.

Ooops, That Was In My Head-Construction Snafu