ICAN Torrance Opens Office Opens with Ribbon Cutting Featuring Torrance Mayor and City Council
Supportive Employment Services provide job placement for people with developmental disabilities.TORRANCE, CA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1—The California Abilities Network (ICAN) will celebrate the Grand Opening of their brand-new building located at 2375 Sepulveda Blvd. in Torrance, California.
This humanity restoring organization provides Supported Employment Services, job placement and on-the-job training for people with developmental disabilities. The organization empowers their clients to exclaim: I CAN! Their employment-focused Partial Work Program provides work opportunities, social development, fit and healthy living, community integration and more.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday, July 8 at 9:00AM.
Torrance Mayor Patrick J. Furey will host and welcome ICAN into the community along with the Torrance City Council.
The morning will consist of refreshments, music, and tours of the facility.
ICAN Executive Director, Scott Elliott states: “this is an extremely exciting day for us as we open our new doors and re-launch our in-person services. This beautiful building demonstrates that we’ve roared back stronger than ever. We would not have been able to achieve our dream building if it weren't for the incredible amount of support that we have seen through donors, volunteers, and community partners. Take a tour and allow us to personally thank you and share in our joy!”
About ICAN
ICAN California Abilities Network is a nonprofit that empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to discover and achieve their own “I CAN” statements through employment, social, and life skills programs. It was founded with the specific goal of providing unique solutions to the challenges that people with disabilities face. The organization has grown tremendously over the years and now has locations in Torrance and Long Beach, allowing ICAN to serve throughout the South Bay and Greater Long Beach area.
For more information, visit: https://ican.org
