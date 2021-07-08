Re: Pond Rd in Richmond
The roadway is back open. Please drive carefully.
Pond rd is closed between Mayo rd and Wes White Hill due to an ongoing incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
