Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, July 1, 2021 announced a new partnership for the Reach Out and Read program with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE), Alabama Medicaid Agency (AMA), and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/07/governor-ivey-announces-new-partnership-for-reach-out-and-read-program/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Announces Reach Out and Read Program
July 07, 2021, 23:23 GMT
