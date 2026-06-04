Governor Ivey Approves Request for Alabama National Guard to Support America 250 Events in Nation’s Capital

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she approved a request for the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) to support operations surrounding the America 250 events in Washington, D.C.

“One month from today, our nation will mark 250 years of freedom. Without hesitation, the Alabama National Guard is proud to support Freedom 250 events,” said Governor Ivey. “We live in the greatest state in the greatest nation on Earth, and I thank these Alabama patriots for answering the call to serve their country.”

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, 150 Soldiers from the 123rd Quartermaster Company in Arab, Alabama will assist with support operations connected to major public events in Washington, D.C. These Guardsmen will work alongside the D.C. National Guard and civil servants throughout the U.S. National Capital Region in coordination with the National Guard Bureau.

“From the founding of our country to the freedoms we are still blessed to defend today, America’s 250th anniversary is a powerful reminder of the service and sacrifice that make greatness possible,” said ALNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David Pritchett. “The Alabama National Guard is a proud part of that history and tradition, and we are honored to support all the people of the United States as our nation marks this monumental milestone.”

Alabama’s Soldiers are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. before July 4 activities and serve a 90-day rotation.

Since 1807, the ALNG has served the state and nation in a dual-role: Defending against American enemies in combat and supporting civil authorities during national-level events and emergency response missions across the state and nation.

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