French American Vocalist Marla Malvins Drops High-Energy Cover of Dhee’s Tamil Song “Enjoy Enjaami”
Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying great performance with her new cover of an Indian-language single.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, the Los Angeles-based acclaimed singer Marla Malvins releases a jaw-dropping Tamil cover song, Enjoy Enjaami.
The original Enjoy Enjaami (transl. Enjoy, My dear) is a Tamil-language song recorded by Sri Lankan singer Dhee featuring Indian rapper Arivu and Indian producer Santhosh Narayanan. It is Dhee's debut single, composed and arranged by Narayanan. Learn more at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enjoy_Enjaami .
Marla’s recent covers songs Skyfall, Drivers License, Havana, Pookie, Djadja have won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet another amazing Indian-language cover ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to her fans.
“This will be a great tribute to the original version singers Dhee and Arivu.” commented a spokesperson from VIKI Publishing® Music.
Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits”. Be on the lookout!
Marla's Enjoy Enjaami is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tiktok, Facebook/Instagram Story Music, Tidal, and more music streaming platforms.
Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA.
VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!
Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .
