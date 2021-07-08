French American Vocalist Marla Malvins Drops High-Energy Cover of Dhee’s Tamil Song “Enjoy Enjaami”

Enjoy Enjaami Cover Song by Marla Malvins Michael Jackson's Billie Jean Cover by Marla Malvins Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits Cover by Marla Malvins

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying great performance with her new cover of an Indian-language single.

I always love listening to non-English language songs, Tamil was one of them. I wanted to try Enjoy Enjaami as a tribute to the Tamil community, I hope Tamil music lovers will like my cover version.” — Marla Malvins, Singer/Songwriter, Los Angeles, USA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, the Los Angeles-based acclaimed singer Marla Malvins releases a jaw-dropping Tamil cover song, Enjoy Enjaami.

The original Enjoy Enjaami (transl. Enjoy, My dear) is a Tamil-language song recorded by Sri Lankan singer Dhee featuring Indian rapper Arivu and Indian producer Santhosh Narayanan. It is Dhee's debut single, composed and arranged by Narayanan. Learn more at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enjoy_Enjaami .

Marla’s recent covers songs Skyfall, Drivers License, Havana, Pookie, Djadja have won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet another amazing Indian-language cover ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to her fans.

“This will be a great tribute to the original version singers Dhee and Arivu.” commented a spokesperson from VIKI Publishing® Music.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits”. Be on the lookout!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/marlamalvins

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Marla's Enjoy Enjaami is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tiktok, Facebook/Instagram Story Music, Tidal, and more music streaming platforms.

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA.

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .

Watch on YouTube: ENJOY ENJAAMI Cover by Marla Malvins