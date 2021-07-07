UK’s Covid lockdown is lifting, however many are scared to return to regular life

Most evenings now, after logging off and closing her laptop, the 27-year-old unfolds her red Brompton bicycle, puts on her helmet and sets off down a suburban lane of terraced houses toward the city.

These practice runs, which she describes as a kind of exposure therapy, are her way of mentally preparing for a return to the office in August or September — the date has yet to be decided.

“It’s like training to run a marathon,” she added.