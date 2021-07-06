2021-07-06 14:26:00.433 Two Jackpots Won in West Plains

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two separate Missouri Lottery jackpot prizes were won over the Fourth of July weekend on Show Me Cash tickets purchased in West Plains.

First, a customer at Snappy Mart, 3675 N. Highway 63, bought one of two winning tickets for the Friday, July 2, jackpot of $524,000 – making their ticket worth $262,000. The winning numbers Friday night were 13, 17, 31, 33 and 38.

By Monday night, the jackpot was back up to $78,000 when another ticket matched all five numbers drawn – 12, 13, 24, 26 and 31. That ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 403 W. Broadway.

The tickets add to the winnings in Howell County, where players won more than $6.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in FY21.

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

 

