MDOT invites public comment on 2023-2026 draft Public Participation Plan for State Transportation Improvement Program

Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381Transportation

July 7, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to provide comments on the draft Public Participation Plan for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The STIP lists the road, bridge and transit projects located in rural areas that the state plans to fund with federal aid. The Public Participation Plan is a federally required part of the STIP that provides a road map for assuring that the public's voice is not only heard but makes a difference in moving Michigan forward.

Provide your comments on the draft Public Participation Plan through Aug. 23 using the online comment form, by e-mail to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov, by phone to Mark Kloha at 517-241-3675, or by mail to:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Accommodations can be made for persons who require visual or other assistance for participation. Large print materials are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381.