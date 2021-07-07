Chip sealing on I-75 in Emmet and Cheboygan counties starts next week

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTIES: Emmet and Cheboygan

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY : Mackinaw City

START DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $459,000 to chip seal 2 miles of I-75 in both directions from US-31 to Mackinaw Highway.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic shifts. All lanes will be open during non-work hours.

SAFETY BENEFITS: In addition to preserving the lower layers of the roadway, this project includes new pavement markings.