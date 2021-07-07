Winners Split Largest Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot So Far

First winner claims share; Second winner still at large

JACKSON, MISS. – Now that a Lamar County man has claimed his share of a record-setting $665,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, his wife is convinced he wasn’t kidding.

The man, who purchased his winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s #514 at 4041 Highway 11 S. in Hattiesburg, arrived at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters early Wednesday morning with his winning ticket. He is one of two lucky Mississippi Lottery players who matched all five numbers correctly for the Tuesday, July 7, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. He and the other winner will split the game’s top prize.

The player’s wife said she thought her husband was joking when he woke her with his exclamations about winning the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to date. He so often jokes around, she said, he initially doubted his claims. Sure enough, after multiple checking of numbers, he indeed had matched all five of the numbers for Tuesday’s draw.

The other yet-to-be-claimed winning ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #105 at 5213 Highway 11 N. in Ellisville.

Jackpot prizes for Mississippi Match 5 are pari-mutuel, meaning if more than one winning ticket is sold matching all five drawn numbers, the Jackpot prize will be shared equally among all eligible winning tickets.

The numbers randomly generated were 16-17-26-30-33.

Mississippi Match 5 was introduced April 28 and has a starting jackpot of $50,000, based on sales. Winning numbers are drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows. Prior to the Tuesday night drawing, the jackpot rolled 28 times.

The top prize for the Thursday, July 8, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.

