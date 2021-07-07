PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 34 (Spring Road) Structure Replacement Project in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 34 (Spring Road) bridge replacement project over Spring Run at the intersection of Route 944 (Enola Road) in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County. The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient two-lane crossing of Spring Road over Spring Run.

The existing structure is a single span concrete slab bridge with an approximately 16-foot span on concrete abutments. The bridge was built in 1921.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert with an 18-foot span. The new bridge will provide two 11-foot wide lanes with 4-foot wide shoulders and will have no weight restrictions.

This section of Spring Road averages 5,148 vehicles daily.

Traffic will be controlled by three-way temporary traffic signals located on either side of the structure and on Enola Road (Route 944). While cars can travel through the construction zone, a 1-mile truck detour will be in place using Sheaffer Road and Wagner Drive.

The project is currently in design and construction is anticipated to occur in summer 2023 with completion by fall 2023.

Plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Cumberland County box then the tile marked Spring Road over Spring Run (penndot.gov)

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Lindsay Volker, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6177 or email at lvoker@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018