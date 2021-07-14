Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,170 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Helium Industry-Leader Celebrates 40 Years

Helium Recovery and Liquefaction System for NMR

Full Helium Recovery System

Full Helium Recovery System

Helium Production Plant

Helium Production Plant

After 40 years of dominating the noble gas liquefaction, purification & recovery sector, Quantum Technology is excited to share some of the milestones achieved.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Technology Corp. (QTC), a BC corporation celebrating 40 years in business in 2021, is ideally positioned to assist the (re)-nascent Canadian helium industry:

- QTC is a global leader in helium production plants. From restarting the helium production in Saskatchewan in 2014 to the current expansion project for its plant in Alberta, together with several other projects in Canada and US, QTC has the appropriate technologies to produce well-based helium plants, where the final product can be from balloon-grade helium to liquid helium – we master all the helium processing technologies.

- QTC is the Canadian leader in cryogenic applications, serving the scientific and industrial communities to recover and liquefy helium for such applications as MRI, NMR, MEG, low temperature research, etc.

- QTC is a global leader in helium recovery projects – we save our customers from a few thousand dollars to a few million dollars per year in helium costs, for a large number of industries, from welding to the nuclear industry. In 2020 QTC received the prestigious ASM International Award for its helium recovery system for cold spray applications.

Take a look at one of QTC's latest installations; helium recovery, purification and liquefaction system at New York University.

For additional information, please call: +1 604 222 5539 or email: quantum@quantum-technology.com

Ovidiu Marin
Quantum Technology Corp
+1 604-222-5539
quantum@quantum-technology.com

You just read:

Canadian Helium Industry-Leader Celebrates 40 Years

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.