Canadian Helium Industry-Leader Celebrates 40 Years
After 40 years of dominating the noble gas liquefaction, purification & recovery sector, Quantum Technology is excited to share some of the milestones achieved.BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Technology Corp. (QTC), a BC corporation celebrating 40 years in business in 2021, is ideally positioned to assist the (re)-nascent Canadian helium industry:
- QTC is a global leader in helium production plants. From restarting the helium production in Saskatchewan in 2014 to the current expansion project for its plant in Alberta, together with several other projects in Canada and US, QTC has the appropriate technologies to produce well-based helium plants, where the final product can be from balloon-grade helium to liquid helium – we master all the helium processing technologies.
- QTC is the Canadian leader in cryogenic applications, serving the scientific and industrial communities to recover and liquefy helium for such applications as MRI, NMR, MEG, low temperature research, etc.
- QTC is a global leader in helium recovery projects – we save our customers from a few thousand dollars to a few million dollars per year in helium costs, for a large number of industries, from welding to the nuclear industry. In 2020 QTC received the prestigious ASM International Award for its helium recovery system for cold spray applications.
Take a look at one of QTC's latest installations; helium recovery, purification and liquefaction system at New York University.
For additional information, please call: +1 604 222 5539 or email: quantum@quantum-technology.com
Ovidiu Marin
Quantum Technology Corp
+1 604-222-5539
quantum@quantum-technology.com