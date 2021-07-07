GUYANA FRONTIER MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT
GUYANA FRONTIER MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT
Guyana Frontier Mining Corp. (“Guyana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce several changes in management.
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Morrison as corporate secretary of the Company.
Sarah Morrison brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate secretarial support to numerous publicly listed companies throughout multiple sectors. Throughout her career, Sarah has been responsible for all aspects of public company administration, compliance reporting, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, as well as financings. Sarah specializes in providing corporate secretarial support, consulting, and also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
The Company would further like to announce that Michael Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have resigned as directors of the Company. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions and further wishes them every success in their future endeavours.
The Company is pleased to announce that John Walsh (“Mr. Walsh”) and Stavros Angelopoulos (“Mr. Angelopoulos”) have been appointed directors of the Company. David Bhumgara has also joined the Company as a director, and has replaced Michael Lerner as the Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.
The Company’s board of directors is currently promised of Mr. Walsh, Mr. Angelopoulos, and Mr. Bhumgara.
Mr. Walsh joined the Senior Executive team at Timbercreek Capital in 2021. Previously, Mr. Walsh spent 15 years at OPTrust as Managing Director, General Counsel, where he led the strategic planning for a cutting edge pension innovation lab, and created and led transaction-based legal, governance, ERM, compliance and privacy teams for the Trust. Prior to his senior management role at the Trust John spent a decade helping create and lead the Private Markets (private equity and infrastructure) Group at OPTrust. Mr. John obtained his LL.B from Osgoode Hall Law School, and practiced M&A law for 10 years at both Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, and Davies Ward & Beck (as it then was).
Mr. Bhumgara is a CPA CA with over 25 years of leadership experience in entrepreneurial firms. Background in and experience in finance, accounting, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Bhumgara has over 20 years experience as CFO for numerous public companies on the TSX, TSX.V and CSE across various industries such as mining, Oil and Gas, Cannabis and Cryptocurrency.
Mr. Angelopoulos has professional experience in raising funds of mining companies and mortgage funds. He has been running an Except Market Dealer for the past 14 years.
ABOUT GUYANA FRONTIER MINING CORP.
The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
David Bhumgara
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-574-4603
E:dbhumgara@gmail.com
