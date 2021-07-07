Board to hold special meeting July 12

Cheyenne, Wyo - The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting by webinar at 1 pm on Monday, July 12, to consider rulemaking actions related to the Broadband Development Grant Program. No other business will be discussed or taken at this meeting. Join the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/295704768. Join by phone at 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 MEETING AGENDA 1 pm Convene the public meeting Pledge of Allegiance Video – all panelists will be muted

Roll call of members present 1:05 pm Administrative Rules for the Broadband Development Grant Program Review and Discussion of proposed rulemaking – Agency Services Manager Warren Appel, Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera

ACTION ITEM: Consideration of adoption of amended Regular Rules for Chapter 1 – General Provisions

ACTION ITEM: Consideration of adoption of new Regular Rules for Chapter 2 – Middle Mile Program

ACTION ITEM: Consideration of adoption of new Emergency Rules for Chapter 3 – Confidential Provider Information 1:30 pm Other Board Matters and Adjournment Standing Committees will meet this quarter during the week of August 23 Investments Committee: Tuesday, August 24, at 10 am Strategy Execution Committee: Tuesday, August 24, at 2 pm Operations Committee: Wednesday, August 25, at 10 am Services Committee: Friday, August 27, at 10 am

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, in Casper. More details will be announced closer to the date. GUIDING PRINCIPLES OF THE WYOMING BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT GRANT PROGRAM Address the need for reliable and affordable internet for all citizens.

Provide reliable and redundant internet infrastructure that enables businesses to compete and serve their customers.

Ensure a fair and competitive environment for all providers without excessive government oversight.

Establish a framework of collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders and public entities.

Provide opportunities for both individual investment and financial support when appropriate.

Secure anchor tenants and promote private investment to supplement available public funds.

Promote private investment and identify opportunities for expansion of broadband services.

Pursue opportunities for additional local, tribal, state, and federal resources.