7/7/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Six Urban Search & Rescue Teams Ready to Assist with Tropical Storm Elsa Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Following Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall today in Taylor County, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that many Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force teams stand ready to assist with Tropical Storm Elsa recovery. Currently there are six US&R teams that are status level "green," meaning they are ready for deployment. The State Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (US&R) teams, which are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster. CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “With Tropical Storm Elsa continuing to bring heavy rainfall and flooding along the Gulf Coast, we have six US&R teams that are standing ready to assist with recovery efforts. These heroes just returned home from search and rescue operations at Surfside and now they are preparing to provide storm response aid. Additional statewide fire resources are available as well to support impacted areas with fire engine and ambulance strike teams, communication teams and more. Additionally, our Division of Consumer Services team members are also on hand and ready to assist consumers who have storm related questions or need assistance. Please call my helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO.”

Floridians with any storm related questions or concerns are encouraged to contact CFO Patronis' Consumer Helpline by calling 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236) or visit PrepareFL.com. Use CFO Patronis’ Emergency Financial Preparedness Toolkit to help organize your financial information.

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).