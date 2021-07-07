Oumar Keita and Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid sponsored the president of the Asia Peace Foundation for culture medal

Oumar Keita and Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid sponsored the president of the Asia Peace Foundation for culture medal at UNESCO

PARIS, FRANCE, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday July 7, 2021 at UNESCO, the president of the Asia Peace Foundation Jacky LEI WEI KIT received the Medal of Culture from the hands of Bernard Sok president of the association promoting cultural exchanges between France, China, Africa and Arab countries.

The awardee was sponsored by HEM OUMAR KEITA, Ambassador Delegate of MALI to UNESCO, Honorary President of the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Rayer and Vice-President Promoting Cultural Relations between France, China, Africa and Arab Countries and by Prince Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid represented by his Director of Cabinet Alain Astresse member of CESR.

The ceremony was organized by the Circle of Scientific Studies Rayer (CESR) with the presence of its president Thierry RAYER Comte d' ESCAYRAC de LAUTURE and Vice-President of the association Promoting the Relation Cultures between France, China Africa and the ARAB countries; the Marquis Hubert Jacobé de NAUROIS, Honorary President of the CESR and Africa Advisor of the Royal House of Prince Reynaud of Madrid; Chrystelle Vidamment, Secretary General of the CESR; SEM ADAM AL MULLA，Ambassador delegate of Kuwait to UNESCO, Honorary President of the CESR and Vice President of the association Promoting the Relation Cultures between France, China and the ARAB Countries.

To be noted the presence of Mrs Matsunaga Ayaka.

Martin Mbita
Universae
martin.mbita@universae.online

You just read:

Oumar Keita and Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid sponsored the president of the Asia Peace Foundation for culture medal

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Martin Mbita
Universae martin.mbita@universae.online
Company/Organization
Universae
Cercle etudes scientifiques Rayer
Paris, 75008
France
+33 6 51 60 18 07
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

It was Constantin Brancusi's sculpture "The Kiss of 1905" that led to the discovery of the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation". This discovery revealed by the researcher Thierry Rayer concerns all communities, whatever their so-called cultural or religious origins. By its nature, the element is universalist and egalitarian in accordance with all the Declarations relating to Human Rights. The "universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" responds to a universal methodology that highlights an origin common to all cultures.

Le baiser de 1905

More From This Author
Oumar Keita and Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid sponsored the president of the Asia Peace Foundation for culture medal
Inspirante : Carelle Moukémaha annonce la sortie du second numéro de la Revue Inspirante
Napoleon, Brancusi and United Arab Emirates
View All Stories From This Author