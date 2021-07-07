Oumar Keita and Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid sponsored the president of the Asia Peace Foundation for culture medal at UNESCO

PARIS, FRANCE, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday July 7, 2021 at UNESCO, the president of the Asia Peace Foundation Jacky LEI WEI KIT received the Medal of Culture from the hands of Bernard Sok president of the association promoting cultural exchanges between France, China, Africa and Arab countries.

The awardee was sponsored by HEM OUMAR KEITA, Ambassador Delegate of MALI to UNESCO, Honorary President of the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Rayer and Vice-President Promoting Cultural Relations between France, China, Africa and Arab Countries and by Prince Pierre Henry REYNAUD of Madrid represented by his Director of Cabinet Alain Astresse member of CESR.

The ceremony was organized by the Circle of Scientific Studies Rayer (CESR) with the presence of its president Thierry RAYER Comte d' ESCAYRAC de LAUTURE and Vice-President of the association Promoting the Relation Cultures between France, China Africa and the ARAB countries; the Marquis Hubert Jacobé de NAUROIS, Honorary President of the CESR and Africa Advisor of the Royal House of Prince Reynaud of Madrid; Chrystelle Vidamment, Secretary General of the CESR; SEM ADAM AL MULLA，Ambassador delegate of Kuwait to UNESCO, Honorary President of the CESR and Vice President of the association Promoting the Relation Cultures between France, China and the ARAB Countries.

To be noted the presence of Mrs Matsunaga Ayaka.