Design Pickle Expands Creative Suite With Presentation Design Launch

The leading creative enablement platform offers new solutions for the modern workplace

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Pickle, the creative engine behind businesses in need of graphic design and illustration support, formally announced the launch of its Presentation Design service today. The new product aims to make engaging presentations effortless by providing access to custom, on-brand presentation decks for a flat rate.

The launch reflects Design Pickle’s dedication to offering solution-driven services in the modern workplace. Presentation Design simplifies the design process, bolstering the productivity of teams that struggle to find the balance between quality and quantity with presentation decks. As workplaces continue to rely heavily on visual communication, both virtually and in-person, the platform seeks to remove creativity roadblocks within corporate and sales-oriented spaces.

“In a world that is increasingly digital, it is more important than ever to enhance the way we visually communicate,” said Russ Perry, Founder and CEO of Design Pickle. “Presentation Design tackles the issues that come with outdated and unsophisticated decks, and gives workplaces of all sizes the tools to close more deals, win over audiences, and increase revenue.”

Key features of Presentation Design include the delivery of editable slide formats, custom embedded graphics and illustrations, and the ability to animate the decks. The service also boasts a same-day turnaround time for design concepts, allowing customers to shift their focus from deck creation to their actual pitch.

Presentation Design follows the platform’s flat-rate subscription model, relieving users of the financial strain that comes with pay-per-slide platforms.

The addition of Presentation Design is part of the company’s larger vision to be an all-in-one solution for creative needs, with Motion Graphics coming this fall and other services on the docket for release in 2022.

For more information on Presentation Design and Design Pickle, visit www.designpickle.com.

ABOUT DESIGN PICKLE

Design Pickle is a global creative enablement platform providing thousands of businesses with access to high-quality creative talent at a flat monthly rate.

Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by Russ Perry, Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has grown from 2 to over 800 team members globally and completed over 1,000,000 creative requests.

For images and more information on Design Pickle, please contact Tori Zackery at
tori@designpickle.com or visit www.designpickle.com.

