Governor Wolf: New Funding to Support Housing Development Programs in Lebanon County

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has awarded a low-interest loan to a Lebanon County business that will support housing development initiatives and create new jobs.

“The funding provided to Paulhus & Associates will help advance housing initiatives in the area, supporting the surrounding community, while creating new jobs and providing a more suitable workplace for employees,” said Gov. Wolf. “PIDA loans like this help companies improve their operations and provide more services in a meaningful way to their customers and constituents.”

In 2021, PIDA has approved $31,480,450 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $81,381,473 in private investment and supported 1,240 created and retained full-time jobs.

Lebanon County

GCC, Inc. dba Paulhus & Associates, through Lebanon Valley Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $296,500 loan at a 1.5 percent reset rate to assist in the purchase of a 4,460-square-foot property in Annville Township. The property will provide a more suitable building to meet their business needs and growth initiatives. The total project cost is $593,000, and the company has committed to retain eight and create three full-time jobs at the project site within three years.

GCC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 doing business as Paulhus & Associates. Paulhus & Associates was founded in 1999 in response to the growing need for expert assistance to providers of subsidized housing within Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs. The company provides outsourced consulting, training, certifications, business process outsourcing, cloud data hosting, software customization, compliance, and subsidy recovery to property owners and managers of HUD Section 8 and PRAC properties.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority and other DCED initiatives, visit dced.pa.gov.