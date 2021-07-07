Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards Over $31,000 in Scholarships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is pleased to announce 18 recipients of its 2021 Rising Star Scholarship Program. PFCU awarded a total of $31,000 in scholarship funds to the deserving students. The recipients, all high school seniors, are able to use their scholarships at an accredited college, university, vocational or trade school of their choice.
“PFCU is proud to introduce this year’s scholarship winners,” according to Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience. “We are delighted to support these students as they transform today’s dreams into tomorrow’s realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders.”
All scholarship applicants were evaluated on academic performance, financial need and leadership abilities, including community involvement. To be eligible, applicants had to be a June 2021 graduate and they or their parent/guardian had to be a Member of PFCU. The Committee had an especially challenging task this year, given the outstanding talents of the applicants.
For more information about PFCU’s scholarship program, please contact Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience, at Partnership Financial Credit Union.
Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove and River Grove. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, whose origins date back to the 1950’s, partnered together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, amiable relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 32 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
Laura Sue Colella
