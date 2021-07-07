Route 3011 (Franklin Street) Improvements Work Begins

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced, prime contractor Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc., of Braddock, PA, will begin work, Monday, July 12, on a project to improve a half-mile section of Route 3011 (Franklin Street) between the intersection with Route 3002 (Southmont Blvd.) and the intersection of Route 403 (Valley Pike) in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Traffic will be maintained to two-lanes of traffic on Route 3011 (Franklin Street) between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Minor delays could occur for moving equipment. Any lane-restricted work will be completed in the overnight hours and will be flag person controlled.

During the 2022 construction season, there will be six, 72-hour daytime detours. Each detour will be under a half-mile in length.

More details will be sent closer to when those occur.

This overall project consists of corridor upgrades including, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, drainage, valet parking relocation, signage, lighting, paving and landscaping, as well as any miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101