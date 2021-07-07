Veterans ASCEND and Unmudl announce partnership to support military veterans.
Through education and employment opportunities for even greater independence in their transition to the civilian workforce.SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, an AI-powered Talent Sourcing platform in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace are teaming up to bring skills, education and employment together for America’s military veterans.
Through this partnership, to qualify for higher level jobs, military veterans can upskill and reskill with the Unmudl Marketplace of workforce-focused skills development, credit pathways, certifications and certificates offered through a coast-to-coast network of community colleges.
“As the wife of a military veteran, this partnership is incredibly important to me.” Says Unmudl’s CEO Parminder K. Jassal. “Our nation’s veterans, spouses and families sacrifice so much for this country, and the partnership between Unmudl and Veterans ASCEND gives them the opportunity to gain valuable skills, college credits and credentials needed for higher paying jobs and higher-level credentials.”
“Both Veterans Ascend and Unmudl are all about breaking barriers,” says Veterans ASCEND CEO Robyn Grable. “Breaking barriers to great careers for our military veterans by focusing on skills. Attaining skills through Unmudl’s marketplace and having those skills highlighted through our proprietary skills matching technology and intentional hiring process, gives our military veterans an edge to careers they want with the respect they deserve.”
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company, completely changes the way employers find and hire military talent through an innovative, digital skills matching software as a service. Through a custom translation program that translates military and civilian occupations into a skills profile, true candidates are automatically matched to the needs of the organization. Unlimited jobs so employers can create a steady pipeline and see how each candidate fits across the organization. Veterans ASCEND delivers. Intentional Hiring. To learn more, join us on July 28th.
About Unmudl
Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs and higher credentials. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl Marketplace to source diverse talent directly from courses and programs. Learn more about Unmudl at unmudl.com.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
