Americord Releases Cord Blood Stem Cells for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease
Americord announced the release of umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells (UCB-HSCs) to a client for the treatment of sickle cell disease.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry announced that the company released umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells (UCB-HSCs) to a client for the treatment of sickle cell disease in May.
Sickle cell diseases affect approximately 4.4 million people globally and are among the close to one hundred conditions that UCB-HSCs are FDA-approved to help treat. Americord’s release allowed doctors to treat a child with sickle cell disease with cord blood stem cells from a sibling who did not have the condition.
“We never want to hear that a child or family member whose stem cells are preserved with Americord is ill and may need us to release their cells for treatment,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO. “But in the event banked cells are needed, we’re always prepared to release them to our client’s medical team for treatment. Cord blood stem cells can be such a powerful tool for doctors. While we cannot say a great deal more about this individual case, in order to maintain our client’s privacy, we are happy to report that the treatment in May was successful and the child who is doing very well.”
Americord had previously released stored cord blood stem cells for the successful treatment of childhood apraxia. Americord has released stem cells for a number of advanced clinical trials at Duke University for a range of conditions, including autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), cerebral palsy, and hydrocephalus. This was Americord’s first release for sickle cell disease, a comparatively new treatment application.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from the umbilical cord blood, the umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta on behalf of pregnant parents for clinical familial use. Americord leads the industry in customer and patient reviews, quality guarantee, and the number and breadth of stem cells able to be preserved and used. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest social, ethical, and regulatory standards.
For more information:
https://americordblood.com
866.951.5652
Cody Carmen
Americord Registry
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn