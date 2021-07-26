Americord Strengthens Medical and Scientific Advisory Board During Innovation Push
Americord strengthens its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of industry experts in a strategic push to expand its ongoing R&D efforts.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue banking, Americord Registry announces the strengthening of its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of multiple industry experts in a strategic push to expand its ongoing research and development efforts.
The board is now composed of Dr. Robert Dracker, Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, Dr. Beth Shaz, Dr. Catherine M. Chang, and Dr. Lennox K. Archibald, all of whom bring valuable experience to Americord.
“This team is critical in our push into the emerging cellular and biological therapies markets, such as CAR-NK therapies,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO. “We’ve always been committed to innovation, as evidenced by our Cord Blood 2.0® and Placental Tissue 2.0TM products which are still unmatched in the industry. Americord continues to lead the industry in serving clients and their families.”
Robert Dracker, M.D., MHA, MBA, CPI sits on the Pediatric Advisory Committee to the FDA, served as Executive Medical Director for ViaCord, and was the Medical Director of BioCyte Corporation, a precursor to PharmaStem. He is now Americord’s Executive Medical Director. He was previously a member of the Working Group on Cord Blood Stem Cell Guidelines for the State of New York and an architect for the state’s cord blood banking licensing requirements, considered to be the gold standard of cord blood banking accreditations. Dr. Dracker has established himself as a founding father of cord blood banking, and his expertise in laboratory and processing procedures is vital to Americord’s future R&D efforts.
Joanne Kurtzberg, M.D. and Beth Shaz, M.D., MBA are the Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of Duke University School of Medicine’s Marcus Center for Cellular Cures. Dr. Kurtzberg, who is also the President of the Cord Blood Association and the Jerome S. Harris Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, and Dr. Shaz, the former President of the AABB and a Board Member of the Cord Blood Association, lead the exploration of cellular and biological therapies in advanced clinical trials for a number of conditions, including autism, cerebral palsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and disorder of the brain.
Lennox K. Archibald, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, DTM&H is Medical Director at Samaritan Biologics. His previous experience includes serving at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a medical epidemiologist investing healthcare-associated infections. Dr. Archibald is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.
Catherine M. Chang, M.D. has an extensive background in pulmonology, bringing expertise in a surging focus area for cell therapies and regenerative medicine. Since 2018 Dr. Chang has also been the Chief Medical Officer at Prisma Health, Greenville, where her responsibilities include quality assurance, patient safety, and value-based care strategies.
“We wanted to ensure that we were working with a diverse collection of leaders, with hands-on experience and an understanding of not just our current services, but also the future of regenerative and cellular medicine, which has always been our focus. We serve our clients by looking ahead, and it is how we have been able to continue to take market share away from well-capitalized competitors, including Viacord (backed by PerkinElmer) and Cord Blood Registry (sold by AMAG Pharmaceuticals to GI Partners),” said Smithmyer. “These doctors have all spent years championing the needs of families who want access to the future of medicine and can lend their expertise in a number of critical areas. Our investment in innovation is magnified with this team.”
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta on behalf of pregnant parents for clinical familial use. Americord leads the industry in client reviews, quality guarantee, and the number and breadth of stem cells able to be preserved. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
