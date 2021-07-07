Public meeting to discuss building a new on ramp at the I-96/M-21 interchange

Contact:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting about next year's building of a new eastbound M-21 (Fulton Street) ramp to eastbound I-96 in Grand Rapids. MDOT officials will provide project details, scheduling and traffic information. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more about the project and provide comments.

WHO: MDOT staff Grand Rapids Charter Township staff Residents and interested stakeholders

WHEN: Thursday, July 15, 2021 4 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Rapids Charter Township 1836 East Beltline Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

PROJECT: In 2022, MDOT will build a new eastbound M-21 ramp to eastbound I-96.