Bridge work requires closing I-75 this weekend in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - I-75 will be closed between I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) and M-102 (8 Mile Road) starting at 11 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday. - During the closure, all traffic will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward Avenue). - Local traffic will be able to access northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road.

July 7, 2021 -- Weather permitting, overpass demolition and other bridge work will require both directions of I-75 to be closed between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road). The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the 11 Mile Road overpass above I-75, set bridge beams on the Bellaire Avenue pedestrian structure and other associated bridge work.

The weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, July 9, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, July 12.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Traffic will be able to access northbound I-75 from 14 Mile Road and points north. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Prior to both freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 9 Mile roads.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.