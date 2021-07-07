STAR EV expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – STAR EV, a specialized electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The more than $8.7 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, STAR EV manufactures golf carts, off-road carts and other recreational vehicles and distributes from more than 200 locations worldwide. The company also offers a line of accessories such as flip sets, tires, brush guards and stereos.

Located at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville, STAR EV’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the STAR EV team should email the company directly.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better serve our customers. This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market. We’d like to thank Greenville County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to this continued partnership for years to come.” -STAR EV CEO Jane Zhang

“South Carolina’s electric vehicle industry is booming, and we’re thrilled to see STAR EV advancing this sector and growing within our state. We celebrate STAR EV’s more than $8.7 million investment in Greenville County and the 50 new jobs the company will create.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Golf and other outdoor recreational activities are such an important part of South Carolina’s tourism industry, and we are excited when companies that support quality of life for residents and visitors continue to invest within our borders. We appreciate STAR EV’s ongoing commitment to Greenville and to South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“STAR EV's growth is due in large part to the organization's focus on the booming future of electric vehicles and their superior manufacturing capabilities and team. As a highly respected and innovative manufacturer, we welcome their latest expansion here in Greenville County.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows