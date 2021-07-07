Pueblo Bonito Resorts Offers Deluxe ‘Guys Golf Getaway’ Program

Stylish package features primo perks and unique adventures

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for a foursome of golf buddies who want an extra-special place to celebrate their love of the game, the ‘Guys Golf Getaway’ package at Pueblo Bonito Resorts delivers the goods, on and off the course.

The centerpiece of the four-night program is unlimited golf at Quivira Golf Club, the spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature course carved into a stunning Land’s End site at the place where the Sea of Cortes meets the Pacific Ocean. Created as an exclusive amenity for guests of Pueblo Bonito Resorts and Quivira residents, this bold risk-reward layout, marked by sheer granite cliffs, massive windswept dunes and rolling desert foothills, features panoramic views and dizzying drops from tee to fairway. In a dazzling destination renowned for its ocean-desert-mountain ecosystem, Quivira offers more oceanfront exposure than any other course in Los Cabos. The club recently received a Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award in the ‘Best Golf Resorts in Mexico & Central America’ category for the sixth consecutive year.

Situated at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Los Cabos is perpetually sunny and genuinely relaxing. At each of its participating hotels, Pueblo Bonito Resorts promises an unforgettable getaway, with a wealth of attractions and activities, from relaxing post-golf massages to exceptional all-inclusive dining and drinking opportunities. Best of all, the desert-meets-sea paradise of Los Cabos is readily accessible from most major U.S. gateways.

Avid golfers looking for a tranquil getaway to connect with friends in a secluded setting 15 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas can opt for Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. Located five minutes from Quivira Golf Club, Pacifica fronts a pristine 2.5-mile stretch of ocean beach and offers a sophisticated take on Cabo’s legendary sun ‘n fun lifestyle. Stroll the beach, sip a drink in the spacious pool, soak in the hot tub, stargaze the brilliant night sky after dark.

In addition to the deluxe accommodations at Pacifica, the ‘Guys Golf Getaway’ package at Pacifica features 24-hour butler service. These butlers are true “artists of service” who can create customized experiences and adventures, including a guided nightlife tour of Cabo San Lucas, a renowned party capital.

For a truly upscale retreat, Montecristo Estates, an elite Tuscan-style community, offers foursomes exquisite multi-bedroom villas. Designed for travelers who insist on the best, the plush, spacious accommodations at a Montecristo Estates villa feature a private infinity pool, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, and maid and butler service. The richly furnished, beautifully appointed villas, set within an exclusive gated resort community, are designed in a Spanish Mission revival style, and feature panoramic ocean views. This deluxe hideaway offers convenient access and transfers to all of Pueblo Bonito Resorts’ restaurants, bars, and facilities.

Designed as an ultimate buddies’ golf trip to one of the most dazzling destinations in the hemisphere, the ‘Guys Golf Getaway’ package features:

• Airport pick-up and transfer to resort

• Four nights in an ocean-view room at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica or Montecristo Estates

• Unlimited golf at world-class Quivira Golf Club, including complimentary access to all on-course food and beverage

• Golf clinic with Quivira’s director of instruction

• All-inclusive food and beverage

• Upgraded dinner options at Quivira Steakhouse or LaFrida

• QuiroGolf massage to improve flexibility (one per person per package)

• Additional Armonia Spa services at a 25% discount

• Tequila & mezcal tasting and mixology primer with spirits sommelier

• Guided tour of The Market at Quivira food hall plus artisanal beer sampling at The After at Quivira sports bar

• ‘Hook ‘n Cook’ surf-casting and ceviche beach experience

• Final night sunset cocktail and casual beach dinner with fire pit

The ‘Guys Golf Getaway’ 4-night package price starts at $3520 US per person at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, based on double occupancy. For an ultra-luxe getaway, a Montecristo Estates villa is priced at $3950 US per person, quad occupancy. Package dates are effective starting September 1, 2021 until May 30, 2022.

For additional information or to make reservations, please visit https://www.pueblobonito.com or call 1-800-990-8250.

