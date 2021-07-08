TPAPT Announces Test Prep Expert and Founder of Powerful Prep As Presenter for Summer Virtual Conference
The Annual Conference Will Focus Heavily on Test-Optional Admissions and Opposing Views From the Presenters
I’m pleased to have been selected as a presenter at this year’s TPAPT Summer Conference”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Preparation Admissions and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) recently announced its 2021 summer conference presenters, featuring Matt Larriva, FCP, founder of Powerful Prep.
The TPAPT Summer Conference is an annual, professional development event designed for tutoring owner-operators, IECs and test prep professionals. The two-day event will include several workshops, which will provide attendees with valuable information on training, contemporary marketing practices, community partnerships and business development. A major theme this year will be the highly debated test-optional position; presenters with opposing viewpoints on the topic will provide data and objective facts that will better prepare attendees for developing a solid business strategy.
As a key presenter and SAT/ACT expert, Matt Larriva will drill down into the most recent data on test-optional admissions and examine the downside in the numbers, providing attendees with a better understanding on how to adapt their businesses for the near term.
Matt Larriva is the founder of Powerful Prep, a leading concierge tutoring firm, dedicated to transparency, massive point gains, and customized curriculum. Matt’s program has been featured multiple times on CBS as the premiere test prep program in the LA area. He is an expert in test-prep, test-taking, and the pre-college process. Matt was named an “elite super tutor” by the BBC, and his opinions have been featured in the LA Times and Wall Street Journal.
“I’m pleased to have been selected as a presenter at this year’s TPAPT Summer Conference,” said Matt Larriva. “Having the opportunity to present this new and compelling data regarding test-optional admissions is significant, and will have a great impact on how attendees develop their business strategies for the near future.”
The 2021 TPAPT Summer Conference will be a two-day, virtual conference held on July 22nd and July 23rd and will include l 9 workshops. Each workshop will last approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the presenters. Matt Larriva will present on July 22 from 12:00pm-1:00pm EDT in his workshop called The Faults in the Case for Test Optional Admissions.
About Matt Larriva and Powerful Prep
Matt Larriva is the founder of Powerful Prep and an expert in test-prep, test-taking, and the pre-college process. Matt was named an “elite super tutor” by the BBC, and works locally and globally with students who are seeking the best in test prep. Matt completed his undergraduate degree at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and has a Masters in Applied Statistics from UCLA. He has published three books on test prep.
Powerful Prep is a leading concierge tutoring firm dedicated to transparency, massive point gains and customized curriculum. Powerful Prep only hires Ivy League graduates and has the highest reviews of any college program in Southern California. The program has been featured multiple times on CBS as the premier test prep program in the LA area.
