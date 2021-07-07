Downtown Detroit Partnership Unveils Summer in the Parks Line-Up to Accelerate Downtown's Recovery

Outdoor entertainment and an increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations have resulted in more visitor foot traffic allowing employees to return to work.

DETROIT, MI, U.S., July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the state continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), with major support from Rocket Mortgage and DTE Beacon Park Foundation, is planning a full summer of fun and free activities for people of all ages. The DDP encourages people to enjoy the outdoors in Downtown Detroit’s parks and public spaces and to shop and eat at local retailers and restaurants.“As more people return to work and are vaccinated for COVID-19, foot traffic is increasing and visitors will be enjoying our beautiful outdoor spaces,” said David Cowan, chief public space officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “We want to create opportunities for Detroiters and beyond to explore Downtown and its dynamic cultural and entertainment scene in a way that is safe and comfortable. This summer’s events are certain to bring about a return to normalcy and drive business back to Downtown Detroit.”Events and entertainment on tap for this summer include:SUMMER IN THE PARKSSocial gathering safely in one of DDP’s award-winning and historically significant, landscaped outdoor spaces is the perfect way to usher in summer. DDP’s six Downtown Detroit parks — Campus Martius Park, Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, The Woodward Esplanade and Grand Circus Park — attract more than 3 million visitors annually through 1,000+ innovative cultural experiences, programs, events and activations. This summer’s action-packed lineup includes new and returning seasonal programming that reflects the diversity of Detroit’s neighborhoods and communities, featuring local talent and celebrates the spirit of the city.NOW OPEN FOR THE SEASONToday marks the official season opening of The Beach at Campus Martius Park, the only urban beach in the region and an island oasis in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Visitors can sit back, sink their feet into the warm sand and relax in one of the many seating options, including colorful beach and lounge chairs, or have fun in the sun building sandcastles with the family. Umbrellas and palm trees in the park offer a resort-like feel and staycation vibes for those looking to stay cool on a hot, summer day.To support food trucks owners and highlight some of Detroit's finest small business owners and entrepreneurs, the DDP is proud to welcome back its popular Downtown Street Eats program, now being offered at Cadillac Square and The Woodward Esplanade. This hotspot for locals, employees and tourists features a rotation of food trucks and a variety of cuisines to feed hungry visitors from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests can take their food to go or eat outdoors under shaded seating areas in the parks.RETURNING FUN FAVORITESThose longing for live musical performances won’t be disappointed. Live music returns to Campus Martius Park, sponsored by Truly. Every Friday from 4-9 p.m. June 4 through Sept. 10, the Friday Beach Party will feature a rotating lineup of the best local and regional bands performing beachside. Campus Martius Park also is the place to be Thursdays from noon-1 p.m. Beginning today, June 3, lunch-goers can enjoy Midday Music featuring musical acts from a variety of genres.While taking in live, musical entertainment, beachgoers can grab food and beverages from the park’s favorite shipping container restaurant, The Fountain Detroit. The casual, open-air dining destination offers plenty of fresh bites, along with spiked frozen drinks, draft cocktails, wines, Michigan beers and non-alcoholic options. Plenty of seating options on its wood deck, such as picnic seating, high tops, lounges and more, make it the city’s coolest place to enjoy a piece of beachside paradise.Back by popular demand, Movie Nights in the D returns, providing a fun way for families to enjoy their favorite films on a giant screen in an open-air environment. Every Saturday at 8 p.m., beginning July 10, movie lovers and families can enjoy an award-winning film at Campus Martius Park. This summer’s schedule, supported by McDonald’s and Samuel Adams, includes eight weeks of movies and features a showing of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Picture “Nomadland” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”More details and a full schedule of events are available at downtowndetroitparks.com. SPONSORSThe Downtown Detroit Partnership is a privately funded non-profit organization that greatly benefits from the support of its lead sponsors The DTE Beacon Park Foundation and Rocket Mortgage, as well as the following additional sponsors: Absopure, Angry Orchard, Autoliv, Budweiser, Capital One, Compuware, Cronus Communications, Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, EY, Faygo, Gardner White, Honigman, Hydro Flask, KeyBank, McDonald’s, MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan.com, One Magnify, Samuel Adams, SEEN, Strategic Staffing Solutions, TCF Bank, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Truly Hard Seltzer, The Westin Book Cadillac and WXYZ Detroit.