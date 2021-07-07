Breakthrough Artist Alert: Singer, Song Writer, Actress & Model and She's Only 14

We worked a long time to get this song perfect, I was just 12 when we wrote it. So I'm really proud of the way it turned out.”
— Nevaeh Sky

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unstoppable, 14 yr old Nevaeh Sky is releasing her long awaited debut dance single, "Get Up". Music Lovers are describing the new song as, "Very impressive," "Good Quality Music". One listener from the US said, "This would do very well on the radio!" Another responded, "Gets you on the dance floor!" Between professional acting, modeling and being the Ohio Recycling Coalition's spokesperson and eco-comic hero, "The Sky Princess", Nevaeh has created an amazing, toe-tapping piece of art that is going to get the world up and moving!

"Get Up" is a sort of rebellious, motivational song with lyrics such as, "Here I stand before you as myself, Sick of listening to everybody else" and "Get up, get up now you gotta choose; Get up, get up No one can do it but you". Whether it's tapping a foot, bobbing your head or full-out dancing, this song does make it hard to sit still.

Nevaeh says, "We worked a long time to get this song perfect, I was just 12 when we wrote it. So I'm really proud of the way it turned out".

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. A crowd review was performed using listeners from various ages, races & areas in the United States and here's a few responses...

Male, 37 : "I immediately thought that this song would end up doing well if it were played on the radio. I thought that the woman singing the song did a really great job and I heard a lot of different influences in the song. The quality of the music was really good too. "
Female, 45 : "I found myself tapping my foot and dancing to this song. Very impressed. This is not normally the kind of music I listen to but I could see this would be a great song to play in the morning to get moving for the day. Quite motivational. Nice."
Female, 26 : "I really like the beat and how it makes me want to dance. I also like the flow and how everything it pieces together. The chorus is catchy, and easy to learn."
Male, 37 : "The song reminds me a bit of Rhianna, she has a good sound to it though. The song itself is also really good quality."

The reviews are in, and it sure seems like a 5 star hit is about to make an impact on the airwaves! The rising star, Nevaeh Sky has definitely arrived. Before the official release on 7/23, be sure to subscribe to her VEVO (NevaehSkyVEVO), where the debut single will premiere on 7/16.

Nevaeh Sky's "Get Up" will first be launched by video on her VEVO Channel, "NevaehSkyVEVO" on 7/16. The debut single will then hit online stores, Pandora, iHeart Radio and other media outlets the following week, on July 23, 2021. Nevaeh is currently doing regional radio interviews & drops to promote her new single.

Learn more directly from Nevaeh Sky on https://www.facebook.com/NevaehSkyOfficial

Darian Pellman
Darian Pellman
+1 513-221-9609
email us here

You just read:

Breakthrough Artist Alert: Singer, Song Writer, Actress & Model and She's Only 14

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Darian Pellman
Darian Pellman
+1 513-221-9609
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Breakthrough Artist Alert: Singer, Song Writer, Actress & Model and She's Only 14
Frontman For iTunes Chart-Topping Little Wretches Releases Live Acoustic Set And New Lyric Video
Your Heart Will Be Entangled By Shihori’s Latest Music Video “Invisible”
View All Stories From This Author