INSURICA Achieves CERC Insurance Advisor Certification
Certification Protects and Equips Contractors in the Environmental SectorOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSURICA has recently been named a Certified Environmentally Responsible Contractor (CERC) Insurance Advisor by Environmental Risk Professionals. The certification affirms that a contractor has been properly trained and properly insured to better protect project stakeholders from environmental issues. Obtaining the CERC Certification may open the door to winning more business by improving and highlighting contractor qualifications, especially as it pertains to pollution and environmental risk mitigation procedures.
“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with both UCPM and Environmental Risk Professionals as a Certified CERC Insurance Advisor,” said Dillon Rosenhamer, Construction Practice Leader at INSURICA. “Our process at INSURICA is not just providing risk management services, but to help educate our clients on mitigation and avoidance of these threats to become best in class. We believe this added certification process will align nicely with our strategic goal of having INSURICA clients stand out among their peers.”
Hiring a properly trained and properly insured contractor is a top priority for your customers. INSURICA can help provide you with CERC Certification to demonstrate that your business and project owners are protected with adequate insurance and risk management resources.
About INSURICA
Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 40 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 24th largest privately held independent agency in the country.
INSURICA employs more than 600 colleagues in 31 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, and California. We are constantly looking to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and our clients.
Our focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes our customer pledge that we “Specialize in You.”
