Celebrating Our 800,000th Order With Tapa POS Table Ordering
Make life simpler with no server interaction, with a fully integrated POS system.
Table Ordering has taken the Hospitality sector by storm. Our clients love it, you will love it.”DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach our 1st Birthday for operating Table Ordering, we are also celebrating another milestone. Table Ordering has surpassed the 800,000 orders mark this weekend!
— The team at Tapa POS
The numbers speak for themselves, our clients are reaching new targets with Table Ordering. Their customers are loving the freedom of ordering for themselves, no more waiting on a staff member to order a round of drinks or waiting at the bar to carry a full tray of drinks! Simply order at your table and a member of staff will bring it down for you.
Table Ordering has taken the Hospitality sector by storm. Our clients love it, you will love it. Helping take your business to another level. There are multiple benefits to our Table Ordering feature, including:
- Easy for customers to use, each table or room has a unique QR code, when the customer scans it, they are taken to the order page already pre-set with the table ID number.
- Have a dinner time special on? Upsell easily with featured daily specials and discounted items.
- Make life simpler with no server interaction, with a fully integrated POS system. When an order is placed through Table Ordering, it is automatically sent to the KDS or bar till.
- Our figures show an increase in spend per customer.
- Reduced errors, with customers now inputting their own orders.
- Free up staff, allowing them to focus on the quality of food and standard of service provided.
No complex setup required, no App download or registration needed, simply order and pay! Customers can easily access your menu by scanning your personalised QR code.
Find out for yourself how Table Ordering can help increase your revenue and reduce staff costs. You can schedule a demo today, let our fantastic sales team show you what your business has been missing.
Tapa POS
Tapa POS
+44 845 070 4151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn