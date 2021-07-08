Trigger The Wonder Horse Author Angela Lenhardt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the moment Trigger came into her life, Angela Lenhardt sensed he was a special horse, but she had no idea just how extraordinary his story would be or how much he would teach her and others.

Trigger the Wonder Horse is the true story of a heroic journey taught through the life of a palomino quarter horse. The book chronicles Angela and Trigger’s inspirational journey together and the phenomenal occurrences that earned him the nickname “Wonder Horse.”

“Trigger has an incredible gift to help people heal,” says Angela. “I believe all horses do but Trigger especially so. Horses are God's creatures. They're strong and courageous, and they know people better than most people know themselves because horses act as a mirror, and reflect back your own internal, emotional state. Horses teach us how to trust and communicate. I rescued Trigger, but in so many ways, he’s the one who rescued me.”

Angela has owned Trigger for 27 years! And if you think that’s a long time, Trigger is 43 years old! Trigger’s heartwarming story has touched countless lives around the world. He is a message of faith, hope and miracles.

“People ask me all the time, ‘How long do horses live?’ and Trigger has definitely lived a longer life than most horses,” says Angela. “Trigger is an extension of God’s love. Even though I own him, Trigger is a “community” project. He would not be alive without all the love he has received from everyone over the years, from the veterinary staff, caretakers, plus Trigger’s fan club. So many people give him unconditional love every single day, and Trigger does his best to return the favor.”

Angela’s relationship with Trigger has taught her so many powerful lessons—about love, trust, faith, perseverance and healing. She wrote this book with the intention that readers would benefit from these inspiring lessons as well.

“Horses teach us about relationships, but and most importantly, how to have a relationship with ourselves to become better people,” says Angela. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without his devotion to me and our companionship.

Still, Angela says she had no plans to write the book until Trigger went through an incredible health crisis.

“I was ready to let him go,” recalls Angela. “He walked himself over to where they euthanize the horses, and I thought this was a signal to me that he was done. I was sitting next to him crying, and I leaned down and whispered in his ear, “Are you ready to meet God?” All of a sudden, this horse that could barely walk, who was practically dead, stands up, looks at me and takes off running as fast as he possibly can. That was over five years ago, and he has inspired me every single day since.”

Today, she and Trigger attend charity events at foster homes, schools and churches to teach children about horses and give away the book.

“People are really looking for hope,” says Angela. “So Trigger the Wonder Horse is for anyone in need of a reminder that when life gets you down, and you’re faced with uncertainty and fear, grace is always present,”

Trigger the Wonder Horse is for horse lovers, pet lovers, young adults, new age readers, and those who appreciate spiritual insights and wisdom. Uplifting, heart-wrenching, and powerful, the story of Trigger the Wonder Horse will have you believing in miracles.

Says Angela: “My intention is to change how people treat horses one book at a time.”

Close Up Radio will feature Angela Lenhardt in an interview with Jim Masters on July 12th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.triggerthewonderhorse.com