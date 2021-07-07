Brazil Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Brazil data center market will witness investments of USD 3.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2021-2026.

Brazil data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.63% during the period 2020−2026. Brazil data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 43 existing data center and 10 upcoming facilities spread across 8 locations.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Brazil is the top data center market in Latin America, driving over 40% of the overall investment in the region. Some of the major market drivers in Brazil are increasing adoption of cloud, the impact of COVID-19, and the introduction of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD) by the government.

2. Sao Paulo is the leading data center market in Brazil, with 27 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for around 85% of the existing power capacity. Rio de Janeiro is an upcoming market in the country.

3. Brazil is witnessing increased investment by cloud service providers within the forecast period, with Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Huawei having recently opened, or planning to open, availability zones in the country.

4. Brazil accounted for around 50% of the overall colocation revenue generated across Latin America in 2020, with Ascenty, Equinix, and Scala Data Centers as some of the major revenue contributors in the market.

5. Scala Data Centers has two facilities under construction, both of which are expected to be operational in 2021. The company has also acquired the Algar Tech data center in 2021 and will develop a 100 MW data center campus spread over an area of around 1.4 million square feet at full built.

6. BSO, the telecom provider, is working on connecting to B3 Data Center, Brazil’s largest liquidity hub, and a significant financial center for international trade, banks and financial services companies.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Brazil

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 43

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10

o Coverage: Sao Paulo, Rio De Janerio, and Other Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Brazil

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 5 data center investors

Brazil Data Center Market – Segmentation

• In Brazil, enterprise, cloud and financial service providers are the major end-users of servers that can help reduce space in the data center environment without affecting their performance. The revenue server market in Brazil increases with the rise in development of data center and the launch of LGDP or Brazilian GDPR.

• The emergence of lithium-ion batteries is likely to replace the usage of VRLA batteries and contribute significant revenues to the market by the end of the forecast period. Scala Data Centers are equipped with static redundant UPS systems. In addition, Equinix adopts flexible design of UPS redundancy of N+1.

• During the forecast period, large data center developments in Brazil will mostly include CRAH units, and small data centers will mostly consist of CRAC units. Equinix’s SP4 data center facility in Sao Paulo is installed with N+1 redundancy of air-cooled chillers and CRAH units.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Sao Paulo

• Other States

Brazil Data Center Market – Dynamics

Private cloud spending in Brazil will be valued at around USD 600 million in 2021, with a 10% growth from 2020. Moreover, according to the IDC, Brazil’s public cloud market will be valued at around USD 3 billion in 2021. Public cloud infrastructure and PaaS services in the country will reach a market size of around USD 3 billion in 2021, a jump of over 45% YoY. In February 2020, Qualcomm Ventures partnered with Brazilian Bank and invest around USD 40 million investment to support IoT start-ups and ecosystems in Brazil. TIM Celular, a telecom provider in Brazil, partnered with Oracle & Microsoft to migrate its entire on-premises workload to the cloud. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Huawei have all announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Brazil, some of which are already live, and others that will be available within the next one to two years. The government of Brazil has signed an MoU with the UK government for accelerated digitalization and public services delivery innovation in the country. Industries such as healthcare, education, BFSI, transportation, professional services, smart city operators, and government will be the major adopters of big data solutions during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Rise in Digital Economy in the Country

• Increasing Colocation Investments in the Country

• COVID-19 Spikes Data Center Demand

• Increased Demand for Edge Solutions

Brazil Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

• Rio De Janeiro

• Sao Paulo

• Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Pure Storage

Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

• AECOM

• Aceco TI

• Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

• Fluor Corporation

• ZFB Group

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Axis Communications

• Caterpillar

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• Honeywell International

• Legrand

• Munters

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• Ascenty (Digital Realty)

• Equinix

• ODATA

• Scala Data Centers

• Quantico Data Center

