Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo received WTIA Delegation in Kinshasa
We warmly welcome The WTIA Delegation, a first company with the vision of not just processing our natural resources locally but also with a plan to benefit & empower the local economy and communities,”GOMBE, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo warmly received WTIA Delegation led by Chairman Keun-Young Kim on 06July2021 at her office in Kinshasa.
— Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI
The meeting with The Minister and WTIA essentially revolved around what new solutions was being brought to align with the Ministry's vision and help in the sustainable development of not just the economy but environment itself.
Chairman Kim who lead the delegation gave The Minister an in-depth presentation of what WTIA intends to do in DR Congo but also explained the foundation philosophy of the group "Smart Job Creation" and "Empowerment of Local Communities" which was well received.
WTIA focussed on 3 Main Points as a total solution
1. Paper Pulp Factory - to be built in DR Congo so that local wood can be processed locally and then exported which will give more back to the people of the land. The much needed of paper and its various products needed locally was highlighted.
2. Build a Sanitary Pad Factory targeting Local usage and not export using local wood pulp and locally grown cotton which will not just be economically cheaper and encourage the local women to use this hygienic method instead of age old practices which are leading to unwarranted ailments among the women and girl population due to lack of proper hygiene
3. Build and Supply Efficient Power to the National Grid, Mining and other large scale industries using J.O.Engineering, a South Korean based Energy Solutions provider that uses Hyundai's "Packaged Power Solutions" (a unique decentralized power generation solution which has been powering many nations globally)
Carbon Credits were also discussed during this meeting which the Minister herself said was part of the government's larger plan to implement shortly and would gladly support WTIA as part of this program too.
Chairman Kim emphasized that the WTIA Delegation comes to DR Congo with a total integrated solution of Technology, Energy and Finance so no stone will be left unturned to deliver only the best that DR Congo deserves for which he requests total government support in a win-win-win formula.
We warmly welcome The WTIA Delegation, a first company with the vision of not just processing our natural resources locally but also with a plan to benefit and empower the local economy and communities finally concluded Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - Democratic Republic of The Congo
