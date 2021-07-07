Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo received WTIA Delegation in Kinshasa

Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI with WTIA Team

Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI with WTIA Team

WTIA Logo

WTIA Logo

Chairman Kim Profile Pic

Chairman Kim Profile Pic

J.W.Lee - Managing Director, J.O. Engineering

J.W.Lee - Managing Director, J.O. Engineering

Packaged Power Solution - Hyundai

Packaged Power Solution - Hyundai

Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo received WTIA Delegation in Kinshasa

We warmly welcome The WTIA Delegation, a first company with the vision of not just processing our natural resources locally but also with a plan to benefit & empower the local economy and communities,”
— Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI
GOMBE, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo warmly received WTIA Delegation led by Chairman Keun-Young Kim on 06July2021 at her office in Kinshasa.

The meeting with The Minister and WTIA essentially revolved around what new solutions was being brought to align with the Ministry's vision and help in the sustainable development of not just the economy but environment itself.

Chairman Kim who lead the delegation gave The Minister an in-depth presentation of what WTIA intends to do in DR Congo but also explained the foundation philosophy of the group "Smart Job Creation" and "Empowerment of Local Communities" which was well received.

WTIA focussed on 3 Main Points as a total solution
1. Paper Pulp Factory - to be built in DR Congo so that local wood can be processed locally and then exported which will give more back to the people of the land. The much needed of paper and its various products needed locally was highlighted.
2. Build a Sanitary Pad Factory targeting Local usage and not export using local wood pulp and locally grown cotton which will not just be economically cheaper and encourage the local women to use this hygienic method instead of age old practices which are leading to unwarranted ailments among the women and girl population due to lack of proper hygiene
3. Build and Supply Efficient Power to the National Grid, Mining and other large scale industries using J.O.Engineering, a South Korean based Energy Solutions provider that uses Hyundai's "Packaged Power Solutions" (a unique decentralized power generation solution which has been powering many nations globally)

Carbon Credits were also discussed during this meeting which the Minister herself said was part of the government's larger plan to implement shortly and would gladly support WTIA as part of this program too.

Chairman Kim emphasized that the WTIA Delegation comes to DR Congo with a total integrated solution of Technology, Energy and Finance so no stone will be left unturned to deliver only the best that DR Congo deserves for which he requests total government support in a win-win-win formula.

We warmly welcome The WTIA Delegation, a first company with the vision of not just processing our natural resources locally but also with a plan to benefit and empower the local economy and communities finally concluded Honorable Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - Democratic Republic of The Congo

Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Packaged Power Solutions - J.O.Engineering, Ulsan - South Korea

You just read:

Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo received WTIA Delegation in Kinshasa

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
Company/Organization
WTIA Co., Ltd
7F-4 Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 39, Sejong-daero, Jung-gu
Seoul, 04513
Korea, Republic of
+82 1063680152
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io

More From This Author
Hon. Eve BAZAIBA MASUDI, Minister Environment & Sustainable Development - DR Congo received WTIA Delegation in Kinshasa
WTIA Korea Sets Foot in Democratic Republic of The Congo to Trade in Minerals with their Subsidiary WTIA DRC & NSN Korea
WTIA Consortium Congratulates the Great Nation of DR Congo LIVE on Bonjour 50 TV on Independence Day with Host Crispin
View All Stories From This Author