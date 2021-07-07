Aspire Systems’ Case Study Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services provider, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award™, presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.
ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year’s Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.
Aspire Systems' case study, which received this prestigious recognition, is about a leading insurer whose legacy insurance system had a major constraint that involved a lot of manual work in order to connect its workflows with its partners. Aspire Systems helped it transform with a modern platform that delivered seamless, customizable access to their partners while reducing overhead and human error, thus allowing them to rapidly onboard more partners. The “Underwriting Decision Engine” was a big highlight with faster onboarding of partners. Partners also had real-time access to the insurer’s products. Given the reliance on partners for the insurer, the platform helped them grow their partners up to 150. This makes it a standout example of digital transformation, according to ISG, based on an open platform that makes a partner ecosystem work for all its participants.
“Winning this ISG Digital Case Study award is indeed a proud moment for us. The standout case study which fetched us this recognition focused on the business value delivered to a leading insurer in expanding their distribution channels through our digital transformation initiative. Our insurance practice aims at enabling insurers to improve straight-through processing, enhance operation excellence, increase quote conversion, reduce loss ratio and deliver best-in-class customer experience and this achievement is a testament to the same”, commented Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice Head, Aspire Systems.
The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business and the uniqueness of the provider’s solution.
“The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. “Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered.”
The ISG Digital Case Study Awards program and related research help guide ISG’s digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.
To learn more about Aspire Systems' Insurance services, visit www.aspiresys.com/insurance
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com.
Supratim Chakraborty
ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year’s Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.
Aspire Systems' case study, which received this prestigious recognition, is about a leading insurer whose legacy insurance system had a major constraint that involved a lot of manual work in order to connect its workflows with its partners. Aspire Systems helped it transform with a modern platform that delivered seamless, customizable access to their partners while reducing overhead and human error, thus allowing them to rapidly onboard more partners. The “Underwriting Decision Engine” was a big highlight with faster onboarding of partners. Partners also had real-time access to the insurer’s products. Given the reliance on partners for the insurer, the platform helped them grow their partners up to 150. This makes it a standout example of digital transformation, according to ISG, based on an open platform that makes a partner ecosystem work for all its participants.
“Winning this ISG Digital Case Study award is indeed a proud moment for us. The standout case study which fetched us this recognition focused on the business value delivered to a leading insurer in expanding their distribution channels through our digital transformation initiative. Our insurance practice aims at enabling insurers to improve straight-through processing, enhance operation excellence, increase quote conversion, reduce loss ratio and deliver best-in-class customer experience and this achievement is a testament to the same”, commented Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice Head, Aspire Systems.
The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business and the uniqueness of the provider’s solution.
“The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. “Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered.”
The ISG Digital Case Study Awards program and related research help guide ISG’s digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.
To learn more about Aspire Systems' Insurance services, visit www.aspiresys.com/insurance
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com.
Supratim Chakraborty
Aspire Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn