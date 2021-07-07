Germany Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach USD 6.46 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Germany data center market size will witness an investment of USD 6.46 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.35% during 2021-2026

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Germany data center market report.

Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.35% during the period 2020−2026. Germany data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 128 existing data center and 15 Upcoming Facilities Spread across 26+ cities, including Frankfurt and Other Cities (Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremberg, and Dusseldorf, among others).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Germany is the second largest data center markets in Europe and has received increased investments in the last few years, owing to the implementation of GDPR and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

2. Frankfurt has been the most favorable destination for data center build outs in Germany, owing to its position as a commercial and economic hub. 48 data center unique third-party facilities contribute to over 65% of the existing power capacity.

3. Munich and Berlin followed by Frankfurt, with over 20 operational data centers, and over 55,000 square meters of developed third-party data center space, and around 38% of combined space under development across both the cities in Germany.

4. M&A activities continue in the Germany data center market. In 2020, Dutch investment company, Penta Infra acquired a data center facility with over 9,000 square feet in Dusseldorf. In 2021, Penta Infra acquired another data center in Hamburg around USD 16 million.

5. NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Vantage Data Center, & Trusted-Colo were among the new entrants in the Germany market in 2020. Also, CloudHQ and L3 Logistics Parks are partnering to develop hyperscale campuses in Germany.

6. NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, Equinix, and Digital Realty are significant contributors to market growth in Germany over the last few years and will continue to expand their footprint in the region in the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the country

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 128

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15

o Coverage: Frankfurt and Other cities (including Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremburg, Dusseldorf, among others)

• Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Germany by revenue & forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 11 data center investors

Germany Data Center Market – Segmentation

• In Germany, digital transformation strategies, the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises, IoT, AI, implementation of GDPR, and COVID-19 are the major factors that fueled the growth of data centers, which, in turn, increased the adoption of high-power computing servers.

• Majority of the facilities have adopted VRLA batteries, which is likely to be replaced by lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. The adoption of UPS systems with a capacity of 750−1,500 kVA has increased in the data center market, with increased construction of hyperscale data center facilities.

• Most of the data center facilities in Germany have adopted free cooling techniques that enable more energy efficient operations. For example, NTT’s Berlin 2 data center facility is equipped with water cooled system supported by free cooling and N+1 redundant CRAH units.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Frankfurt

• Other Cities



Germany Data Center Market – Dynamics

Over 78% of organizations in Germany have adopted cloud services for at least one service, which is expected to grow at a rate of 2%-3% YoY during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving to public cloud as part of digital transformation, with COVID-19 increasing remote work and fueling the demand for software as a service (SaaS). In 2020, Germany and France in collaboration with European commission planned to launch a new cloud ecosystem project called Gaia-X. Gaia-X aims at creating a European cloud computing ecosystem for users to access cloud resources from multiple providers and switch between providers with transparency. In 2020, Deutsche Telekom signed a seven-year joint agreement with Microsoft to bring Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities through its Cloud Migration Framework to its customers and by 2025 to move all its IT load to public cloud with Microsoft Azure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• IoT & Big Data Surge fueling Demand for Data Centers

• Rise in Colocation Investments

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers

• Edge Data Center Deployment due to 5G Deployment & Smart City Initiatives

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Provider

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco System

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Arup

• Collen Construction

• DPR Construction

• ICT Facilities

• KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

• Lupp Group

• Max Bogl

• Mercury Engineering

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• STS Group

• Winthrop Engineering

• Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Piller Power Systems

• Riello UPS

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Data Center Investors

• China Mobile International (CMI)

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CyrusOne

• Datacenter One

• Digital Realty

• envia TEL

• Equinix

• Iron Mountain IO

• KeyWeb

• Maincubes One

• NDC-GARBE Data Centers

• NewTelco

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Penta Infra

• Vantage Data Centers

• Noris network

