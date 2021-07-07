Red Piranha launches it’s “Partner Assurance Program” to help secure their Crystal Eye XDR customers

PERTH , WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA , July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, Australia's leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions has today announced the launch of their ‘Partner Assurance Program.’ A new initiative developed to provide a level of assurance for our products and services end-customers in relation to ensuring that our Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) overall data security, compliance meeting industry best practice, thus reducing their vendor risk and strengthening their cyber supply chain risk (SCRM).

Over the last three years, we’ve seen a steep growth in sophisticated cyberattacks and network compromises involving clients of MSPs, with the MSP acting as the initial vector to their client’s network compromise. The devastating Kaseya cyberattack serves as a clear reminder that even the most refined security defences can be breached by third party processes.

To provide a level of confidence and improve the overall standards of cybersecurity with our Partners, we have developed this Partnership Program and will work alongside our Partners and assist them in managing the supply chain risk they pose as a vendor to their clients through the development of a holistic security program that uses defence in depth approach integrating compliances policies, security controls within an information security management system.

Our comprehensive program is based upon the International Organisation of Standardisation (ISO) and the Australian Federal Government’s Essential Eight so our partners can understand the security standards they’re expected to meet. It also provides confidence that our Risk Management Assessments are conducted uniformly.

The work we do is vital, so we require our partners to have the highest levels of security, compliance, and privacy standards. That’s why we’ve implemented this program, to ensure that our partners are operating in a manner consistent with security best practices and abiding by federal, state laws, rules, and compliance.

When you are a Crystal Eye XDR customer serviced by one of our Premium Partners who has achieved accreditation of our MSP Partnership Assurance Program’ you can be confident that they have met the highest standards of cybersecurity compliance and knowledge standards.

Our Partners will benefit from being able to be included in the secure supply chain initiative, provided by the program with Red Piranha being able to include them in contracts that require high assurance levels. One example of this is the recently released Defence Industry Security Program contractor channel, with Red Piranha providing a high level of assurance on service delivery to the Australian Defence Industry contractor network.

To learn more about Red Piranha’s Crystal Partner Assurance Program, please visit our website: https://redpiranha.net.au/partner-assurance-program
