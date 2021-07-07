Students Need to Know About UGC Plagiarism Regulations in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Plagiarism has been the most complicated educational evil in academic and knowledge publications, wherein contents of other authors are used by people without due acknowledgment to the original author. There are various do's and don'ts which one should generally follow while making a publication however with the increase in the plagiarism percentage and in order to maintain the integrity of the academics, the UGC was in process of bringing in regulations to prevent this social evil.
The new UGC regulations, titled the "University Grants Commission (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018", brings about a special emphasis on the need for a more aware and integrity driven conduct of academicians indulging in any research or academic writing. The objectives of the UGC Regulations 2018 are:
• Create awareness about responsible conduct for academic research and writing and promote academic integrity.
• Prevention of plagiarism in academic writing.
• To establish systems through education and training to facilitate this responsible conduct.
• To establish systems to detect plagiarism and set a prevention mechanism and punishment for those who breach the responsible conduct.
The onus of responsibility to sensitize about matters of research, giving due acknowledgment and imbibe academic integrity falls upon the Higher Educational Institution. The responsibilities as prescribed by this regulation for the Higher Educational Institutions are as follows:
• Include the cardinal principles of academic integrity in the curriculam.
• Include elements of responsible conduct of research as a compulsory course module for Masters and Research Scholars.
• Include the above elements in the orientation and refresher course.
• Train academicians on using plagiarism detection tools.
• Establish a facility equipped with modern technologies for plagiarism detection.
• Encourage academicians to register on international researcher's Registry systems.
1. What Is Not Plagiarism?
• All quoted work reproduced with all necessary permission and/or attribution.
• All references, bibliography, table of content, preface and acknowledgements.
• All generic terms, laws, standard symbols and standards equations.
• Exclude common knowledge or coincidental terms, up to fourteen (14) consecutive words.
2. Levels of Plagiarism and Its Penalty
As per the regulations, plagiarism is divided into the following four levels based on the percentage of the plagiarized content, and the penalty for each level is also clearly mentioned:
• Plagiarism up to 10%: No Penalty
• Plagiarism up to 10%- 40%: For thesis and dissertations: Resubmission of a revised script by the student within a time period not exceeding 6 months.
For academic and research publications: Withdrawal of the manuscript by the candidate.
• Plagiarism up to 40%- 60%: For thesis and dissertations: Student will be debarred from submitting the revised script for a year. For academic and research publications: The candidate will be asked to withdraw the manuscript and be denied a right to one annual increment. Along with not being allowed to be a supervisor to any new Master's, M.Phil., Ph.D. Student/scholar for a period of two years.
• Plagiarism up to 60% or more: For thesis and dissertations: The registration for the program for the student shall be cancelled. For academic and research publications: The candidate will be asked to withdraw the manuscript and be denied a right to two annual increments in succession. Along with not being allowed to be a supervisor to any new Master's, M.Phil., Ph.D. Student/scholar for a period of three years
While talking to the Media, Dr. Prakash Bhopal, PhD in Business Journalism said “With these regulations, the Institutions has a core responsibility to ensure working in direction of curbing the plagiarized contents and uphold academic integrity. With access to unlimited information on a subject matter, it is easy to compile the content without putting efforts of analyzing the contents for relevance. However, with strict regulations the Students who are writing their PhD, Dissertation, Thesis, Research paper, MBA Project reports will be under a liability to ensure original creation which will ultimately help the author with overall academic and intellectual growth”
