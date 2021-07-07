Azelis awarded Platinum from sustainability ratings agency EcoVadis, securing position in top 1% of assessed companies
With the EcoVadis Platinum grading, Azelis is in the top 1% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.
This Platinum rating would not be possible without the efforts being made every day by every single Azelis colleague to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.”ANTWERP, BELGIUM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being accoladed with two consecutive Golds from sustainability ratings agency EcoVadis, Azelis is proud to announce it has now been awarded with a Platinum rating, the highest distinction in the EcoVadis supplier sustainability rating scheme. With the EcoVadis Platinum grading, Azelis is in the top 1% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.
Highlights & rationale
- Azelis earns a Platinum by EcoVadis following two consecutive Gold ratings
- This recognition makes Azelis the first global specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor and innovation service provider to be awarded Platinum by EcoVadis
- With a score of 77, Azelis secures a place among the top 1% of the world’s 75,000 best rated companies
- The award reinforces Azelis’ ambition to become the world-leading provider of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry
EcoVadis tests and rates the performance of companies in the areas of environmental protection, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The Platinum rating, which was introduced in 2020, is awarded to companies that receive an overall score between 73 and 100. Azelis has been assessed by EcoVadis since 2015.
Receiving the highest rating reinforces Azelis’ commitment to become the world-leading provider of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry. The highest score increase was on the topic of sustainable procurement, an improvement which Azelis attributes to its membership to ‘Together for Sustainability’ which plays a significant role in the company’s selection and evaluation of the supply chain.
Maria Almenar, Group Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) and Sustainability Director, comments :
“We’re proud to now receive Platinum making us the first global specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor and innovation service provider to receive this rating. As a member of the ‘Together for Sustainability’ industry initiative, we ask our suppliers to undertake the EcoVadis assessments. With these assessments, we evaluate our business partners from a sustainability perspective which enables us to increase the sustainability of the chemical industry supply chain as a whole, setting us apart from our competitors. Through the tools offered by ‘Together for Sustainability’, we have strengthened our due diligence procedures for the evaluation of our suppliers, leading to an improvement of our score in the EcoVadis rating.”
Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, adds:
“At Azelis, our focus on sustainability is an ongoing and exciting journey. Our efforts have been intensified and strengthened over the last year through the launch of ‘Action 2025’, our sustainability strategy, and all our actions with regards to our workforce, the planet, our communities, and through responsible business principles. By converting the sustainability aspirations of our principals and customers into innovative sustainable solutions, we want to make a difference and contribute to a more sustainable future. This Platinum rating would not be possible without the efforts being made every day by every single Azelis colleague to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.”
More information about Azelis’ sustainability strategy and program can be found on the company website and in the Azelis sustainability report 2020 which will be released later this month.
