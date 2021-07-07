MittGroup CEO Grant Mitterlehner Launches 2nd Company Mitt Blockchain

MittGroup CEO Grant Mitterlehner Mitt Blockchain

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based entrepreneur Grant Mitterlehner has launched his second company Mitt Blockchain. Mitterlehner first drew national attention in 2020 after the success of MittGroup, which has quickly grown to be one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the nation. In the first half of this year, MittGroup doubled its sales force and increased its revenue by over 66% between the first and second quarters of this year.

Mitt Blockchain is a crypto mining company that specializes in mining Bitcoin and Ethereum. In March of 2021, Mitt Blockchain announced a partnership with Chicago-based Navier Inc. Which is one of the largest crypto mining facilities in the United States. “We’re extremely excited about our partnership with Navier, which we believe runs one of the finest mining operations in North America,” says CEO Grant Mitterlehner.

Over the next six months, Mitt Blockchain expects to more than triple its mining capabilities and continue its partnership with Navier. Through this partnership, Mitt Blockchain expects to have tremendous growth for the rest of this year and into 2022.

Currently, Ethereum is trading at $2,316.30 and is up 3.35% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is up 0.14% and trading at $34,077.20. This year Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $63,000 and Ethereum hit an all-time high of nearly $4,200. While the crypto market has taken a tremendous hit since then, many experts expect the crypto markets to turn for the better in the coming year.